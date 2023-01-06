scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ropes in Suryakumar Yadav for new campaign

The campaign’s central message is how the company’s offer of a comprehensive suite of protection products

Written by BrandWagon Online
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ropes in Suryakumar Yadav for new campaign
Suryakumar Yadav is known as 'Mr. 360 degree' for his wide array of shots covering every inch of the field, the company claimed

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced the launch of its ‘360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’ digital-first campaign featuring cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. According to the company, Yadav has emerged as a consistent and dependable batter in the white ball format since his international debut.

Yadav’s commitment – both on and off the field – is admirable, Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer (CMO), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said. “He is a seamless fit with our brand which has delivered on its promises and thereby has earned the trust of people for over two decades,” he added.

The campaign’s central message is how ICICI Prudential Life Insurance offers a comprehensive suite of protection products providing all-around life cover that offers 360-degree financial protection in any critical situation.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 01:31:37 pm