ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ropes in Suryakumar Yadav for new campaign

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced the launch of its ‘360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’ digital-first campaign featuring cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. According to the company, Yadav has emerged as a consistent and dependable batter in the white ball format since his international debut.

Yadav’s commitment – both on and off the field – is admirable, Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer (CMO), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said. “He is a seamless fit with our brand which has delivered on its promises and thereby has earned the trust of people for over two decades,” he added.

The campaign’s central message is how ICICI Prudential Life Insurance offers a comprehensive suite of protection products providing all-around life cover that offers 360-degree financial protection in any critical situation.

