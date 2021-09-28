ICICI Lombard’s new campaign urges customers to start tracking their calories

The ad films are being promoted across ICICI Lombard’s social media assets and digital platforms

This World Heart Day, ICICI Lombard has introduced a new campaign to unveil its new feature ‘Cal Scan’ (calorie scan) on their health and wellness app ‘IL TakeCare’. Through this campaign, the company brings to life World Heart Federation’s theme for 2021, which focuses on harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases. The campaign, containing two ad films, encapsulates the significance of eating the right amount of calories on the backdrop of a busy lifestyle characterised by faulty food habits, high-calorie intake and a sedentary lifestyle, partially aggravated by the pandemic lockdown.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, ICICI Lombard’s creative agency, the ad films are being promoted across ICICI Lombard’s social media assets and digital platforms. “While the pandemic has turned people towards a holistically healthy lifestyle, it is equally important to add the element of measurement to all our health endeavours. Considering the significant increase in the usage of wellness and health-oriented apps recently, we have introduced this new feature of ‘Calorie Scan’, which will act as a counter and encourage the user to stick to their recommended calorie budget. ICICI Lombard aims to offer not only comprehensive coverage to our consumers but also innovative solutions to them, thereby serving as a partner in the customer’s wellness journey,” Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said.

“The ICICI Lombard World Heart Day campaign has had a long history of great work aimed at making people conscious of the challenges to their good health. This year, we sought to open a new chapter by going a step further and joining them in their journey towards holistic wellness. Not just by helping them count their calories, but giving them tips on how to burn them and stay fit on a regular basis too,” Talha Bin Mohsin and Mahesh Parab, executive creative directors, Ogilvy Mumbai, added.

