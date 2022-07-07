ICICI Lombard General Insurance launches new campaign, #SalaamMSME

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has launched a new 360 degree campaign ‘#SalaamMSME’ to celebrate the spirit of micro, small and medium enterprises. The 360 degree campaign has been rolled out with print ads in leading business dailies and road blocks on leading digital publishing platforms on the occasion of International MSME Day. Through the campaign, ICICI Lombard aims to acknowledge the efforts of India’s MSME community by shining a spotlight on their achievements. ICICI Lombard is committed to the needs of the MSMEs, Sheena Kapoor, head – marketing, corporate communication and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said “With over six crore MSMEs contributing over 37% to nation’s GDP, we wanted to celebrate and salute their spirit of entrepreneurship and contribution. With this campaign, while we want to challenge and influence the society’s perception in labelling them as micro or small, at the same time we also want to assure the business owners of our commitment to partner them in their journey and fuel their ambitions further,” she added.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film shows the latent but deep rooted angst amongst business owners challenging the society’s perception about their identity as ‘micro, small or medium’. The film opens up on a factory owner, who highlights that despite owning a profitable setup employing hundreds, he is still regarded as an MSME and a metaphorical approach that just as a manufacturer of ball bearing that powers big automobiles, MSMEs too play a critical role in providing impetus to India’s GDP.

“We have friends and family from the MSME community, and they have often echoed this same sentiment of not getting the respect they deserve from the rest of society. So this campaign was our chance to give theirs and the larger MSME community’s feelings a voice,” Talha Bin Mohsin and Mahesh Parab, executive creative directors, Ogilvy India, said.

For #SalaamMSME campaign, the brand has taken an integrated multi-media approach across TV, print, digital, outdoor, cinema, collaboration with SME chambers and associations as well as content partnerships bringing to light inspiring stories of small business owners who are also impactful change makers. This will be followed by the second phase of the campaign focusing on product centric communication and building sustenance.

