ICICI Lombard collaborates with ‘Get Some Sun’ featuring Ranveer Singh for its campaign

General insurance company ICICI Lombard has collaborated with the radio travel show, ‘Get Some Sun’ featuring Ranveer Singh, to tap into the growing demand for travel insurance, it claimed. As part of the campaign, Singh will speak about his travel bucket list across geographies globally and share his experiences.

Today, more and more people are returning to international travel for both business and leisure alike, Sheena Kapoor, head, marketing, corporate communication and corporate social responsibility (CSR), ICICI Lombard, said. “With Ranveer Singh, we would like to urge the country’s voyagers to take preventive measures and cover to protect their travel so they can have a seamless and worry-free experience. We want to amplify the importance of travel insurance as a basic item in people’s travel checklists,” she added.

As per the company, this is the sixth year that Ranveer has been associated with the campaign. Through this, the company aims to increase awareness about its international travel products through the radio platform by reaching out to a niche audience across major metro cities in India, it claimed.

