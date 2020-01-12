IBF appoints Meenakshi Gopinath, Pallavi Joshi and Dipa Dixit as new members of BCCC

BCCC is an independent and autonomous self-regulatory body for non-news general entertainment channels

Indian Broadcasting Foundation’s (IBF) board of directors has appointed Meenakshi Gopinath, Pallavi Joshi and Dipa Dixit as new members of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC). Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore, Arundhati Nag and Ira Bhaskar’s term in the council has come to an end. Sharmila Tagore, however, has been elevated as a special invitee to BCCC, which was set up in 2011. Similarly, Tara Murali who is an expert on Tamil content has also been elevated to special invitee.

BCCC is an independent and autonomous self-regulatory body for non-news general entertainment channels (GEC) in the country. The council has 13 members and is chaired by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Vikramajit Sen. former secretary to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with Uday Kumar Varma, and representatives from the National Commission for Women (NCW), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and National Commission for Minorities (NCM), among others. BCCC has addressed thousands of television content complaints in all Indian languages and in English over the 89 meetings it has conducted.

Read Also: Broadcasters take a swing at TRAI; calls the NTO detrimental for growth

Meenakshi Gopinath is a renowned academician and former principal of the Lady Shriram College for Women. She is the director of ‘Women in Security Conflict Management and Peace (WISCOMP)’ and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. Pallavi Joshi, on the other hand, is a multilingual actor, and has appeared in Hindi and Marathi films, and numerous television serials, over a career spanning four decades. She has also acted in Malayalam and Kannada films. Dipa Dixit was a Member of BCCC from 2011 – 2013 in her ex-officio capacity as a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). She was instrumental in the drafting of child-related advisories that BCCC subsequently issued for the benefit of television channels.

According to Ira Bhaskar, her tenure as a member of BCCC has been informative. “My tenure has made me aware of the wide-reach of television. The debates we have had about the programmes touched on crucial social issues that we all should be sensitive to. These debates have been very significant and I endorse the effects of our BCCC to engage with and reflect upon the issues of that we see depicted on television,” she added.

Read Also: Indian Broadcasting Foundation hits back against the new tariff order