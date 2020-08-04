I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar launches ‘DD Assam’

Javadekar further stated that it is important that all states have their own Doordarshan channel.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday launched Doordarshan Assam, a 24-hour dedicated channel for the state, via video conferencing from New Delhi. “The channel is a gift to people of Assam and this channel will cater to all sections of the population of Assam and will be immensely popular,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar further stated that it is important that all states have their own Doordarshan channel, highlighting that the channels of other states are available on DD Free Dish. Applauding the programmes on six national channels of Doordarshan, Javadekar re-iterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of turning North East into India’s growth engine. “The region has immense natural and human resource potential, and the connectivity has been improving steadily. The Doordarshan channel in Assam is part of a never-before focus on North East under the current government,” he added.

Content on the channel will include serials, music programmes, travelogues, reality shows and feature films highlighting the folk culture, tribal life, cuisines and textiles of the region. DD already runs channels for several north eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur, many of which are available on its free-to-air satellite television service provider DD Free Dish.

According to Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Assam, DD Assam will boost the growth of Assam in all spheres of human activities, while at the same time help percolate the initiatives and programmes of the Government to the grassroots. “PM Modi, from day one, has been sincerely trying to focus on the true potential and possibilities of the north-east,” he stated.

For Amit Khare, secretary, Ministry Of I&B, since the launch of DD Arun Prabha by the Prime Minister last year, the Ministry was discussing the conversion of DD North East to a new channel exclusively for Assam. Shri Khare stressed that Assam is the gateway to north-east and north-east is the gateway to ASEAN countries added that the State can be a great link between India and ASEAN. “I am sure DD Assam will provide a new platform for the emerging talent of the region and bring the rest of India closer to north-east and also make the talent of north-east to all of India,” he expressed while adding that DD Assam would also be contributing in a major way to the educational development of the State like other regional channels.

Read Also: India Gaming Summit 2020: How personalised experiences will further drive the growth of gaming industry

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook