I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announces SOPs to resume film and TV serial production

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday announced standard operating procedures for shooting films and television serials in India in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister of I&B Prakash Javadekar stated that the SOPs will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry.

“I am happy to announce that we are releasing standard operating procedures for film and TV programme shooting. The shooting of films and tv serials can be resumed now while following the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks except for the people who are being recorded on camera. I hope the decision to allow resumption of film and TV serial shooting will be welcomed by everyone, including the film industry and states. States can specify additional conditions to the SOP, if necessary. This will also provide a push to the economy,” Javedekar added.

As per the guidelines, no media production activity shall be allowed in containment zones and physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible at all locations at all times, while sitting, standing in queues, including places such as shoot locations, sound recording studios, editing rooms, among others. Further, measures should be taken by the production team to involve a minimum number of cast and crew members during the shoot. As for outdoor shooting, production houses should coordinate with the local authorities to minimise and manage the spectators while resting or stay-over facilities should also be planned while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

The ministry has also released a guideline for contact minimisation under which face cover/ mask are mandatory for cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera. Meanwhile, sharing of costumes, hair wigs, makeup items, equipment, etc. should be kept at a minimum. Further, the ministry advises that lavalier lapel mics may be avoided and should never be shared, while direct physical contact with the diaphragm of other mics should be avoided. As for make-up personnel, hair stylists and make-up artists should use relevant personal protective equipment (PPE). The guidelines also advised production houses to ensure efforts are being made to minimise the use of props and sanitisation of props should be done before and after use.

