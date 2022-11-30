IAMAI names Rohit Jain as chairman, Digital Entertainment Committee

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the appointment of Rohit Jain as the chairman of the Digital Entertainment Committee for the period of 2022-2024. According to the company, Jain will work with various stakeholders of various digital entertainment ecosystem, such as over-the-top (OTT) players, regulatory bodies, and other industry associations.

The Indian media sector has shown immense potential in the last decade and now the OTT industry is in the spotlight owing to the work that’s happened for the last many years, Rohit Jain, chairman, said. “India today is the innovation hub for OTT in technology, pricing, and content experimentation. This has the potential to lead the Indian media and entertainment sector to $2.5 trillion in the next few years. I look forward to playing a small role in contributing towards the vision of creating a promising digital entertainment ecosystem,” he added.

Jain has succeeded Amit Goenka, head of ZEE5 Global. Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts has also been appointed co-chair, alongside Rohit Jain.

Also Read: Key innovations that Indian tech start-ups have brought to customer experience

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook