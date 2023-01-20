IAMAI announces appointment of Sanjay Mohan, Rikant Pittie, Yang Li, in key leadership roles

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the appointment of Sanjay Mohan, group chief technological officer(CTO), MakeMyTrip India as the chair of the TravelTech Committee. Additionally, Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip and Yang Li, head-public affairs (APAC), Booking.com, have been appointed as the new co-chairs.

Technology has had a seminal impact on the travel and tourism industry and is increasingly helping to make the user experience more complete and immersive, Sanjay Mohan, chair, TravelTech Committee, said.

“The TravelTech expanse enables the actualization of India’s tourism potential by increasing the discoverability and reachability of destinations located in the deepest corners, empowering all ecosystem units, including transportation, accommodation, and experiences, while offering affordable payment solutions for all consumer segments. The travel and tourism industry has done well to jump back post the pandemic, but a lot still needs to be achieved. We will further empower innovations in this sector, working closely with policymakers and all key stakeholders to create a pathway for the industry’s growth,” he added.

According to IAMAI, the new leadership of the TravelTech Committee will actively engage with the government as well as industry representatives to address some of the key challenges faced by the sector through policy and advocacy at both domestic and international levels.

“With technology being immersed in the travel industry, we will see it usher into a new era of advancements where people travel like never before. Digitisation is the future of India and with collective, collaborative and shared goals and support, the travel sector will revolutionise the way we travel in India,” Rikant Pittie, co-chair, TravelTech Committee, stated further.

