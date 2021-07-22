IAA’s panel discussion to deliberate on gender sensitisation in media

The panelists include Rana Barua, Subhash Kamath, Atit Mehta, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, among others

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will host a virtual panel discussion with leaders of the marcom industry on July 27 at 3:30 pm. The subject of the discussion is Gender in media and the impact on children and their future.

A few weeks ago we released the top lines of the results of a market research conducted on 1000 Indian advertisements by UNICEF and the Geena Davis Foundation, Megha Tata, MD– South Asia, Discovery Communications India and president, IAA, said. “The IAA had facilitated this important research on gender representation in Indian advertising. On 27th, UNICEF will present the results in-depth, and then there will be a discussion on the implication of these findings on gender in media and the impact on children and their future. This will truly represent the industry as the voice of change,” she added.

For Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 and co-chair, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA, conversations and actions go hand in hand when tackling an issue as important and nuanced as gender representation in media and its impact. “We are thus bringing together leaders across the ecosystem who can not only identify the change in discourse needed but also have the power to actually bring about that change,” she stated.

The panelists include Rana Barua (treasurer, AAAI and group CEO, Havas Group, India), Subhash Kamath (chairman, ASCI and CEO, BBH and Publicis Worldwide, India), Atit Mehta (head of marketing, BYJU’s), Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (artist, filmmaker and writer), Kainaz Karmakar (chief creative officer, Ogilvy India), A L Sharada (director, Population First), Nina Elavia Jaipuria (head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18) and Shreyasi Jha (senior advisor – Gender Equality, UNICEF, New York)

Gender related stereotypes are formed at a very young age and prevent adolescents and young people from reaching their full potential, Jha noted. “Advertising and media, more broadly, play a key role in forming and perpetuating stereotypes. UNICEF is the knowledge partner with IAA and its members for this important event that is the beginning of a very important journey to promote positive gender roles and practices through advertising so every young person can live a life free from stereotypes and achieve their full potential,” Jha explained.

