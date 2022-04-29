IAA Olive Crown Awards 2022: Shreerang Charitable Trust bags six awards

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 12th edition of the Olive Crown Awards, on April 28, 2022, at the ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai. The awards acknowledged the work of those individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or green advertising. The event was attended by senior marketing, media, and advertising professionals from across the country.

The jury comprised of professionals such as Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group, Tista Sen, regional creative director, South Asia, Wunderman Thompson, Carlton D’silva, co-founder, House of Awe, and Raj Nair, CEO and chief creative officer, Madison BMB. The gathering was addressed by Aaditya Thackeray, minister for environment and tourism (government of Maharashtra).

For Megha Tata, president, IAA, India Chapter and managing director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, the IAA Olive Crown Awards are more than just awards, they are a manifestation of all our thoughts with regards to brand earth. “They are a collected expression of what the marketing and communication industry can do so well. They are a way of showing the world that communication can be and is a force for good and that is why we decided to support ‘Save Soil’. I really hope that the IAA India Chapter continues to take on one good cause every year and use the Marcom industry to amplify that cause,” she stated.

The awards were presented across 16 different categories, including the title Green Crusader of the Year award, which was presented to Sadhguru. Chirag Rural Development Foundation and People for Animals Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre both got gold in the category Green NGO of the Year. Young Green Crusader of the Year was awarded to Harshvardhan Joshi, an Indian mountaineer. Green Campaign of the Year, gold was bagged by Kirloskar – Limitless, while Reliance Industries Ltd won the Green Brand of the Year, gold. Shreerang Charitable Trust bagged six awards followed by Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP with three awards. The joint winners for the Save Soil Campaign were Rohan Joseph, Vallabh Yeolkar and Raj Nair from Madison BMB, and Masumi Shrimankar from Fulcro. The winning campaign will be run across media platforms with the cooperation of media houses.

The Olive Crown Awards have been an event for over a decade to celebrate media, communications, marketing, and advertising to work towards sustainability, Pradeep Dwivedi, chairperson, IAA Olive Crown Awards, said. “It is rightly said that ‘we have not received this planet from our ancestors, but we have merely borrowed it from the coming generation’. It is a responsibility that we as an industry continue putting efforts towards sustainability,” he added.

Read Also: Keya Foods awards its creative and digital mandate to SoCheers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook