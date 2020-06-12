IAA launches new campaign to encourage more advertising

The multi-media campaign attempts to revive the economy through ‘Let’s Advertise’

As industries and the economy grapple under the long term impacts created by the outbreak of coronavirus across the country, The International Advertising Association (IAA) has launched a new campaign to encourage more advertising for revival of the economy. Conceptualised by RK Swamy BBDO, the campaign consists of print ads as well as a film through which it encourages organisations to advertise.

The video film opens up to the message of how advertising can save the world by fuelling sales, production, jobs and the entire economy to promote the message of ‘Let’s Advertise’ especially as the sentiments in the industry have been impacted amid the crisis outbreak. With advertisers and companies cutting down on their ad spends over the last few days, the advertising industry, like others, has been undergoing disruption and turmoil.

For the print ads, IAA has leveraged brand imageries from some of the well known brands to drive home the important point. “Even as governments try to revive businesses and industry, their efforts are incomplete without advertising that reconnects consumers to their favourite brands and gets them shopping again,” the print ad campaign says. Moreover, it highlights how advertising strengthens brands with re-energized sales and production and keeps the wheels of industry turning. While jobs and the industry has been impacted severely amid the ongoing crisis, the advertisement promotes the need to advertise and take the growth charts upwards for the company, its people and ultimately the economy- all at once.

With over 75 years of presence, The IAA is a globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and media houses. The IAA includes top 10 economies from the world and corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries.

