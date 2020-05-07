IAA launches music video featuring marcom leaders to spread optimism

The music has been arranged by Merlin D’Souza while Hansa Events has created the video

At a time when lockdown restrictions in certain areas are beginning to ease and marcom industry is preparing themselves to come back and lead themselves in this new normal, the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has released a video featuring industry experts who have come together and to spread the message of a brighter future.

According to Punit Goenka, president, IAA India Chapter, unprecedented times like these certainly need a strong tinge of optimism. “Music has always been the best medium to lift one’s spirit during such times. The singers, musicians and the entire team have leveraged the medium to create optimism during these times,” he added.

The song has been sung by Subhash Kamath, CEO and managing partner, BBH India, Shalini Gupta- vice president, Brand and Communications, Inox Leisure Ltd., Prabhakar Mundkur, advertising veteran and Rajeev Raja of Brand Musiq. Merlin D’Souza has arranged the music and Hansa Events has created the video. The entire effort has been put together pro bono.

The International Advertising Association is a globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and the media. The IAA comprises corporate members, organizational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. lAA is over 75 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

