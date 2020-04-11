IAA launches an initiative lending its support to senior citizens and condemning domestic violence

This initiative has garnered much support from notable national newspapers as well as NGOs such as Rotary

With the lockdown in effect and the threat of coronavirus looming in the air, the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter will roll out a series of campaigns, highlighting the need to protect the senior citizen from the pandemic as well as spread word against domestic violence. The campaigns have been executed by an independent creative team driven by Dhananjay Khotpal and Neelam Lakhani.

According to Punit Goenka, president, IAA Chapter, it is imperative to take good care of the senior citizens by keeping them safe from Covid-19. “At IAA, it has been our constant endeavour to make people aware about their responsibilities towards elders. During such challenging times, the initiatives of the association in this realm will be further more amplified. We have also been concerned by the spike in the level of domestic violence across the country. We will be implementing a series of communication campaigns across the nation, sensitising citizens on these critical issues,” he added.

This initiative has garnered much support from notable national newspapers as well as non-government organisations (NGOs) such as Rotary. Moreover, industry bodies such as Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) and Population First (Laadli) will also play a role in disseminating information and counselling, where necessary. “The IAA and IMC have collaborated on good causes earlier. We will do our best to disseminate information to our large membership base and urge members to, in turn, spread the word in their areas of influence,” Ashish Vaid, president, IMC said.

With over 75 years’ old, The IAA is a globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and media houses. The IAA includes top 10 economies from the world and corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries.

