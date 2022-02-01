IAA extends Olive Crown brand to raise awareness for a global cause

The winning entry will be run across pan-Asian media

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has extended its Olive Crown brand to raise awareness about the urgent need to save the soil of our planet from degradation. The Olive Crown Awards are 12 years old. “The IAA has decided to extend the Olive Crown brand and take up urgent issues relevant to the environment. As a part of this, we are supporting the global Save Soil movement being launched by the Isha Foundation. I am happy that the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is also on board with us in amplifying this important message,” Megha Tata, president, IAA, and managing director, South Asia Discovery Communications India, said.



IAA is reaching out to its creative community and appealing to them to create a truly effective campaign, as stated by Pradeep Dwivedi, vice president IAA India and group CEO and executive director, Eros International Media Limited. The winning entry will be awarded on IAA’s Olive Crown awards night and will also be run across pan-Asian media, Dwivedi, the chairperson of Olive Crown Committee, added.



“This is a little known but huge global problem. Top soil erosion and the depressed food production arising out of that, concerns us all. AFAA is happy that IAA is taking up this important communication need and we are happy to be part of it,” Srinivasan Swamy, chairman, AFAA, said.



The Call for Entries campaign has been created by Madison BMB. According to Raj Nair, CEO and chief creative officer, Madison BMB, we never think of soil as a finite resource. While most other resources get replenished from time to time, the amount of fertile soil in the world is getting depleted, he highlighted.



“And this is happening at such a rapid rate that it needs to be addressed on a yesterday basis. And that’s something that the advertising community truly understands: that the deadline was yesterday. So, the invitation is for agencies or individual teams to come forward with their compelling communication ideas to highlight the issue.” Nair added further.

