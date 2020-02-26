IAA celebrates its 10th anniversary with Aaditya Thackeray, Mark Read and Andy Puddicombe

The awards will be attended by the stalwarts of advertising agency such as Mark Read, global CEO, WPP, and Andy Puddicombe, founder, Headspace.

The International Advertising Association (IAA) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in which Olive Crown Awards will be presented on March 3, 2020 in Mumbai. The awards will be attended by the stalwarts of advertising agency such as Mark Read, global CEO, WPP, and Andy Puddicombe, founder, Headspace. Moreover, Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol (Govt. of Maharashtra) Aaditya Thackeray will be addressing the conference as the guest of honour. Organised for a cause, Olive Crown Awards did not charge any entry fees.

“The Olive Crown Awards are very important as they are the only awards to celebrate creative excellence in communicating sustainability and spared no efforts to make the 10th anniversary very special,” Punit Goenka, president, IAA India Chapter said.

According to Megha Tata, chairperson, Olive Crown Awards, the response from both agencies as well as corporates was good. “KV Sridhar, Bobby Pawar, Raj Nair, Tista Sen and Carlton D’Silva had their jobs cut out for them as their experience and expertise is reflected in the winners that have been selected,” she added.

With over 75 years’ old, The IAA is a globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and media houses. The IAA includes top 10 economies from the world and corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries.

