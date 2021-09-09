IAA announces jury for IndIAA Awards 2021

The jury members include Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO, Matrimony.com; Neil George, MD, Nivea India; Navneet Saluja, MD, GSK Consumer Care, among others

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced a very senior jury of advertisers who will judge the IndIAA Awards on September 16, 2021, in Mumbai. “I am delighted to announce a truly top ranking jury panel for this year’s IndIAA awards, with Suresh Narayanan as its chairperson. These awards have gained in stature and popularity with every passing year. With its accent on honest hardworking advertising, the IndIAA awards have found favour with the entire marcom fraternity. And with all co-creators attending the awards presentation ceremony, it makes for a wonderful audience,” Megha Tata, president, IAA, said.

“The IndIAA Awards are unique. They are judged only by advertisers, who are the first judges of creative work in any case. Also, these are the people who invest their money in the advertising they approve of. The awards celebrate honest hardworking advertising. Also, the awards are accepted by all co-creators of the awards. Finally, knowledge partners ensure that all advertising that is fit to be placed before the august jury finds a place there,” Abhishek Karnani, chairman, IndIAA Awards Committee, stated.

The jury members include Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO, Matrimony.com; Neil George, MD, Nivea India; Navneet Saluja, MD, GSK Consumer Care; Abhishek Lodha, MD, Lodha Group; Srinandan Sundaram, executive director, Foods and Refreshment, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and vice president, F&R, Unilever, South Asia; Shalini Raghavan, group chief marketing officer, Nykaa and Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer and vice president, Fabric Care, P&G India. The IndIAA awards would be presented in October.

The International Advertising Association is a globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertisers, advertising agencies and the media. The IAA comprises corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. lAA is 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

