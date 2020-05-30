IAA and Havas India roll out a fundraising campaign for Bengal and Odisha

The not-for-profit campaign has been conceptualised by Havas Group India.

After Cyclone Amphan wrecked havoc in its wake in Bengal and Odisha, the two states have been in dire need of funds to deal with the aftermath. With an intention to raise awareness and funds for the two states, The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter along with advertising agency Havas Media Group has rolled out a campaign. The multi-media campaign aims to focus attention on the need to raise funds to rehabilitate the hapless victims of the Cyclone. The not-for-profit campaign has been conceptualised by Havas Group India.

IAA’s India Chapter along with Havas India instantly synergised and created an impactful campaign, urging people to virtually join hands and support the rehabilitation initiatives, Punit Goenka, president IAA – India Chapter, said. “While the entire Nation is fighting against Covid-19, Bengal and Odisha have also been battling with the impact caused due to the cyclone. We have always believed in the fact that effective communication implemented at the right time, positively generates the required change,” he added.

According to Bobby Pawar, chairman and CCO, Havas India, the campaign posed a difficult challenge. “How do you get people who are themselves affected by a crisis to care about the plight of those who have been struck by another? The solution was to use the very same things we find hard about our current situation and depict how much worse it is for the millions affected by the cyclone and the pandemic,” he explained.

For Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, it’s really up to the communication industry to create work that stirs the conscience of the world and makes people understand the true extent of this terrible situation in Bengal and Odisha.

With over 75 years’ old, The IAA is a globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and media houses. The IAA includes top 10 economies from the world and corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries.

