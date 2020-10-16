  • MORE MARKET STATS

I&B allows advertisements in Digital Media; also allows formulation of self regulation body

October 16, 2020 8:03 PM

Earlier DPIIT had permitted 26% FDI in digital media through press note 4/2019

The ministry has also stated that it will consider persons with PIB accreditation to also avail CGHS benefits.

The ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday declared digital media entities engaged in uploading/streaming of current affairs and news through ‘Digital Media’ eligible for digital advertisements through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication. At the same time, the industry has been provided a clearance to formulate self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the Government, similar to self-regulating bodies in print and electronic media.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) through press note 4/2019 this year had permitted 26% foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media. The press note also highlighted that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is deliberating to extend press information bureau accreditation for reporters, cameramen, videographers thereby enabling them with first-hand information. Further, it is also considering enabling them with access including participation in official press conferences and such other interactions.

The ministry has also stated that it will consider persons with PIB accreditation to also avail Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) benefits and concession rail fare as per extant procedure.

