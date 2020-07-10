Hyundai’s ‘Haq Hai Humara’ anthem celebrates the spirit of Indians during the crisis

The anthem has been composed and sung by music composer and singer Vishal Mishra and written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir

Automobile company Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched its new corporate anthem ‘Haq Hai Humara’ that celebrates the indomitable spirit of the country during these unprecedented times. Conceptualised by Innocean Worldwide India, the film celebrates frontline workers and people who have stood strong and continued to support in building the nation through their invaluable contributions. The campaign features its brand ambassador actor Shahrukh Khan.

According to SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., through these challenging times, the brand has stood by the citizens of this great nation and looking back, it must salute the standing strong spirit of India that is witnessed in the people’s fight to bring back normalcy. “Haq Hai Humara is our humble tribute to the country’s solidarity, relentless spirit and never give up attitude in these testing times. We truly believe Together We Can and Together We Will build a ‘New India’, he added.

Moreover, as per him, as a responsible and caring brand and in-line with the global brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has been at the forefront of providing relentless support to the Government of India in its fight against the pandemic. “We will continue to play an active role in economic recovery and chart a path for growth,” Kim stated.

The anthem in association with Universal Music Group and Brands (UMGB) has been composed and sung by music composer and singer Vishal Mishra and written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. “Hyundai’s ‘Haq Hai Humara’ anthem is a salute to the spirit of humanity, the ceaseless commitment from the frontline heroes and the small acts of kindness all around us which are the pivots for rebuilding the nation. As we all look forward to the future, I’m sure this anthem will bring positivity and hope for a better tomorrow,” Khan said.

