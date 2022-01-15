Hyundai rolls out a new campaign for ALCAZAR

The TVC features Hyundai’s corporate brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan and Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has launched its new campaign with the ALCAZAR, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Indian Women Cricketers – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma. Under the aegis of ‘Beyond Mobility’, the TVC aims to capture the premium quality, versatility and space of the ALCAZAR, while portraying an interesting journey of Smriti, Jemimah, Taniyaa and Shafali with Shah Rukh Khan joining them on an exhilarating drive experience.

As a brand that is driven by the vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has transcended different dimensions to give customers meaningful and innovative messages, be it for our products, services or new initiatives, Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing AND service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said. “As India’s leading SUV brand of 2021, our products offer customers experiences that go ‘Beyond Mobility’, exceeding their aspirations through Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability. With our latest campaign, Hyundai has engaged its young and inspiring Corporate Brand Ambassadors – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma along with Shah Rukh Khan, to showcase the many unique and aspirational elements of ALCAZAR in thought-provoking series of events. As a youth-centric brand, the new campaign showcases millennial preference for innovative new-age technology and Hyundai’s commitment to deliver the best through its world-class products,” he added.

The commercial showcases Hyundai ALCAZAR at the core of its communication and delves into a fun-filled conversation between the women cricketers and Shah Rukh Khan showcasing the intelligent, advanced, and future-ready technologies in ALCAZAR along with the extravagance it offers. Completely awestruck around the unexpected presence of Shah Rukh Khan, the women cricketers are captured personifying their sporty spirit to action while exploring the SUV’s elegance from every angle.

Launched nationwide, the commercial is centered around the bold and dynamic design of Hyundai ALCAZAR highlighting its grandness and captivating interiors in an entertaining way.