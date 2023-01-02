Hyundai Motor India elevates Tarun Garg, Gopala Krishnan CS

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced elevations in its senior management leadership with Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, elevated to the chief operating officer (COO) of sales, marketing, service and product strategy. Additionally, Gopala Krishnan CS, vice president (production), has been elevated as chief manufacturing officer (CMO) for production, quality management and supply chain.

The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognise and appreciate its leadership, Unsoo Kim, managing director (MD) and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said. “Our core values define our work culture to enhance key roles and verticals, as we take a step forward to work in building a value chain for our customers, partners and employees,” he added.

According to the company, Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as wholetime directors on the HMIL board. The elevations were effective from 1 January 2023 onwards.

