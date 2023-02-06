Hyundai launches omni-channel retail experience in India

Hyundai Motor India has launched an omni-channel retail experience for its customers across India. With this, the customers will be able to purchase Hyundai cars seamlessly across multiple sales channels, including the company’s website (click to buy feature), dealer showrooms, and myHyundai application.

“As the lines between the physical and digital world blur, the world of Automotive retail is witnessing a dramatic change. Customer buying journeys are becoming increasingly non-linear, with today’s tech-savvy customers demanding Omni-presence from brands that allow them to engage in both online and offline shopping as per their convenience. We firmly believe that this initiative will make customer journeys seamless and convenient,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

“To ensure a smooth Omni-Channel experience for its customers, HMIL has integrated all customer touchpoints with a focus on allowing customers to switch between offline and online shopping formats at any point in their buying journey. Customers can now move between showroom and online experience on Hyundai’s Click to Buy Website as many times, without breaking their buying journey. Customer buying journeys will also be synced with their personalised profile page on Hyundai’s unified App- ‘myHyundai”, he further added.



Further, HMIL said that it has conducted training sessions for more than 20,000 dealer staff in recent months.

