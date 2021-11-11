Hyundai India sees spike in enquiries this festive season; rolls out ‘Beyond Mobility’ campaign to strengthen brand image

The company has also rolled out its new campaign titled ‘Beyond Mobility’ to promote its focus on intelligent technologies, sustainable initiatives and innovations.

The automobile sector, which saw a huge decline in demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, seems to be on the road to recovery especially amidst the ongoing festive season. For instance, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) claims that post the second wave of Covid, there has been a high demand for its products on account of customer preference for personal mobility. “Within the 45 days pre Bhai Dooj festive period, customer enquiries were up by 10% over 2019 levels. Retail sales were also up by 2% over the 2019 levels. Sales numbers could have been much higher but due to supply constraints of electronic components, we faced an issue. We have a backlog of around 95,000 customer bookings and demand momentum continues to be strong,” Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, told BrandWagon Online. As per him, the demand for sport utility vehicles (SUV) continues unabated. For the month of October, SUVs contributed 38% (last year it was 29%) to the overall enquiries. Moreover, the premium variants, which have more innovative and advanced features, continue to see a good traction. The company claims that the overall demand is back to the pre-Covid period.

Interestingly, digital has played a key role for the brand. The company claims that today digital accounts for 35% of the enquiries of its cars compared to about 10-12% in the pre-pandemic times. “Digital customers require a different kind of treatment. These customers want immediate solutions. Therefore, in our dealerships as well, we have assigned special executives who handle digital enquiries. As on digital, services and accessories account for 30% of the enquiries,” Garg added.

Furthermore, the company has also rolled out its new campaign titled ‘Beyond Mobility’ to promote its focus on intelligent technologies, sustainable initiatives and innovations. The campaign draws its inspiration from Hyundai’s Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ as well as the fact that consumers are on the lookout for factors such as convenience, respect, personalisation, as well as eco-friendly/sustainable initiatives by brands.

The 360 degree campaign will utilise print, TV, radio and digital media. “The consumer is changing and so is mobility. With markets opening up and consumers making new loyalties, questioning their ownership choices, it is the right time to strengthen and fortify the brand. The consumers, their new preferences, and the automotive landscape changing are the three key reasons for this campaign,” Virat Khullar, group head, marketing, Hyundai India, said, adding that the big advertising clamour will finish by Diwali and will provide an opportunity to create a mind space. The campaign, which started on November 8, will go on till the end of December, 2021.

As per Khullar, 50% of the ad spend will be on TV. Hot on the heels is digital, followed by print and radio which will be used as announcement mediums. “A large part of our communication will be with our existing consumers and with our existing network. It is important that they become big advocates and word of mouth proponents for us,” he added further. With the campaign, the company aims to strengthen the brand image for the longer run.

Read Also: Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi lights a cracker this Diwali; as audiences make a beeline to cinema halls

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook