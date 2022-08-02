Hyugalife appoints Kevin Solomon and Chaitanya Shah

Health and wellness e-commerce platform HyugaLife has announced the appointment of Kevin Solomon as its new chief technology officer (CTO) and Chaitanya Shah as its new chief business officer (CBO).

“Product technology and operational excellence are the two most vital pillars backing a successful platform and we are excited to have both of them with such rich experience to handle these vital verticals for us. Where on one hand Solomon is a seasoned tech veteran. Shah on the other hand brings in the skills to strengthen the growth trajectory of HyugaLife. We are quite excited to have both of them onboard,” Anvi Shah, CEO HyugaLife, said.

Solomon has a rich experience of over 12 years of building technology platforms for unicorns such as Zomato, Mamaearth, and others. He was one of the early technocrats at Zomato and built the in-house D2C commerce stack. He has also played a crucial role in building India’s R&D Centre of South East Asia’s travel aggregator Traveloka in Bangalore. Most recently, he built out the entire technology charter of the D2C giant MamaEarth (Honasa Consumer). “I am all motivated to build a platform that will help users and curious health seekers to be able to explore a plethora of certified brands and products,” Solomon said.

Shah, meanwhile, has a wide-ranging global experience of over a decade. Most recently, he was a part of the core 3P team to launch Amazon.sg (Singapore) and was instrumental in setting up the team and business. He led the 3P fulfillment work streams across FBA and seller-fulfilled delivery. “I am looking forward to starting this new position. Being responsible for defining and executing the right strategy for business development while ascertaining all activities in alignment with the company’s comprehensive vision and ambition, I’m totally in sync with what HyugaLife stands for. I want to ensure the successful delivery of the business’s outcomes through the strategic development of the business. Through HyugaLife, we are going to solve all health and wellness product-related concerns,” Shah stated.

