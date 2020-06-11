Hyper Connect Asia collaborates with BS Consult to drive growth for brands in the D2C space

BSConsult is a specialist growth marketing agency led by Beerajaah Sswain

Digital marketing agency Hyper Connect Asia has collaborated with growth marketing agency Beerajaah Sswain Consulting to drive growth for brands in the Direct-to-Consumer space. With the BS Consult partnership, Hyper Connect Asia will cement their offering in performance media, growth strategy, influencer engagement and CRM nurturing to drive success for the brands.

According to Ankur Pujari, co-founder and business lead, Hyper Connect Asia, Beeraajah would help the agency expand its portfolio in the D2C space which has been their business focus for the last six months. “Beerajaah Sswain brings in an ideal mix of experience and strategy along with a deep understanding of data analytics. This category is set to explode and we have already added five brands in the D2C space where two are from the House of Marico and three national and international,” he added further on the association.

D2C is on the rise in Asia and we will have more brands jumping on the D2C bandwagon post COVID world, Beeraajah Sswain added. “I have been working with a lot of start-ups as well as scale-ups and branding and strategic thinking is a huge opportunity area where D2C brands will have to invest if they have to fight for the mind-space of the consumer,” he stated.

As for Kiran Khadke, co-founder and creative lead, Hyper Connect Asia, Beeraajah’s in-depth understanding of the space would help the agency drive growth for its D2C clients. “Together we intend to deliver some of the most innovative solutions to our clients which would also be cost-effective.”

Founded in 2018, Hyper Connect Asia is a digital marketing agency started by Ankur Pujari and Kiran Khadke. The agency offers services in the fields of business consulting, D2C brand stewardship, brand strategy, digital and social marketing, data analytics, UI-UX design and video production. It’s client portfolio includes brands such as Tata Sky Broadband, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Kotak Mutual Fund, D2C brand for Marico, among others.

Read Also: Jack in the Box Worldwide bags the digital mandate of Mars Petcare

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook