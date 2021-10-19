Hyper Connect Asia appoints Neh Rathi as ECD

Neh Rathi has worked with network agencies such as McCann, Ogilvy and Publicis

Digital marketing agency Hyper Connect Asia has brought on board Neh Rathi as executive creative director (ECD) to drive the creative vision for the next level of growth. In his new role, Rathi will be leading the recently expanded creative team at Hyper Connect (HC) and spearhead the future creative campaigns at the agency. Hyper Connect Asia has recently added a host of global and national digital first accounts along with championing brands in the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce (D2C) space.

Rathi is the right mix of creative firepower, leadership, and fresh digital thinking that we have been in the market for, Kiran Khadke, co-founder and creative lead, Hyper Connect Asia, said. “His multi-agency experience brings in that unique edge that Hyper Connect needs to drive growth for our global and national clients through exceptional creativity,” he added.

With over 15 years of experience, Neh Rathi has worked with network agencies such as McCann, Ogilvy and Publicis and has equal experience at independent agency powerhouses like Karma (DDB Mudra), Saints and Warriors and Wondrlab working on award winning campaigns for Vodafone Data Campaign for Mumbai Circle (Life without 3G), Big Bazaar Big Days (Diwali aa rahi hain), Star Sports (Rio Olympics, Isse bada kuch nahi), and flix (India Trumps America) and new business pitches.

For Ankur Pujari, co-founder and business lead, Hyper Connect Asia, with Neh Rathi’s addition, the agency will go to the next orbit of growth. “Hyper Connect is in its most exciting phase currently, the last two years despite the pandemic has been very encouraging for us. We have added a host of new digital 1st clients, strengthened our expertise in growing and nurturing D2C clients and added senior resources in client services head, account planning lead and human resources lead,” he highlighted.

