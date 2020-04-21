Hygiene quotient top priority for new Indian consumer: Tonic Worldwide

313% increase in interest for working online as work from home becomes a daily routine

With the ongoing lockdown in the country, hygiene quotient (HQ) has emerged on top of the consumers minds with 108,579 conversations around it and 643% increase in ‘how to wash hands’ searches, according to a report by Gipsi, the insights division of digital agency Tonic Worldwide. The report ‘India’s habits are changing: Decoding the new Indian consumer’ highlights the evolving consumer sentiments and behaviour in light of the ongoing pandemic prevailing in the country.

According to the report, the country is increasingly adopting the online medium as consumers turn to online grocery shopping (32% increase in interest compared to pre-lockdown), working online (313% increase in interest), WhatsApping (40% increase), banking (4% increase in interest), paying bills to even praying online (73% increase in searches). Moreover, online learning too, has gained relevance with a 22% increase in search for free online courses, 108% increase in online training platforms. Apart from these, the work from home routine has given rise to a new target group to be addressed in the area of cooking as there is a 28% and 110% surge in searches for cooking recipes and easy-to-cook respectively.

Interestingly, the uncertainty regarding the future has resulted in consumers turning to past and future escapes as is apparent from increased viewership of old shows during the lockdown. Moreover, the report also states that consumers are looking for motivational content for a hopeful future.

For Unmisha Bhatt, chief strategy officer and director, India and MENA region, Tonic Worldwide, in such sensitive times every move of a marketer will go through scrutiny from consumers. “Data science should be looked at as a big boon in times like these. Just tracking weekly numbers will be a mere waste of the data. Brands will have to go beyond using data just for performance metrics and seeing digital as just an extension medium. They will have to consciously invest in ‘actionable insights’ not just ‘data’,” she added.

Brands in the time of Covid need to prepare for the ‘Post Covid lockdown World’ and not just worry about how to engage topically, Anjali Malthankar, national strategy director, TonicWorldwide. “Lockdown has forced Indian consumers to leapfrog and embrace digital, brands need to be ready for this. Digital is a very measured medium, any marketer’s dream come true. The most important step to taking your brand digital is to first, take your consumer understanding digital,” she elaborated.

Read Also: YouTube garners over 30,000 crore views in Q1 2020: Mindshare-Vidooly report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook