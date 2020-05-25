‘Humans have never stopped flying,’ says AirAsia’s new ad film

The campaign captures different moments of people showcasing what ‘flying’ means to each of them

With coronavirus impacting the travel sector globally, AirAsia launched a campaign #FlightsofImagination that captures different moments of people showcasing what ‘flying’ means to each of them. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the campaign redefines the meaning of flying to highlight the message that ‘Humans have never stopped flying’ no matter what the situation is.

“These are never before times. People all over the world may not have not flown physically for more than a couple of months now and yet have they really stopped flying? Long before there were machines, humans have been imagining the possibility of flight, letting our minds take wing and soar. Flying has always had a special fascination for us and we have flown a million times in our minds and hearts before we have taken our first flight,” Wunderman Thompson said in a statement.

According to Priya Shivakumar, national creative director, Wunderman Thompson India, we realised that flying is a lot more than getting on an airplane. It’s an emotion we connect with right from the time we are children. It represents so many things to us: freedom, dreams, possibilities, as many interpretations as there are people really and that’s what we wanted to capture with this film. “When you look at where our flights of imagination have taken us as humans, it makes flying so personal and meaningful to us. And that’s when we know, nothing can ever make us stop flying….that’s the soul and the power of the idea and that’s the story of hope and the human spirit we wanted to tell for Air Asia during these times,” she added further.

