Humanitive unveils digital campaign for Raksha Bandhan 2022

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Humanitive India has launched a new ad campaign, #CelebrateEverySister across their social media platforms. Humanitive India has become an integral part of the country’s festivals, redefining the joy of gifting, Sonarika Mahajan, founder, Humanitive, said. “Despite the challenging times, we will continue to encourage Indians to celebrate with their friends and family. With the goal of spreading joy and happiness on the proposition ‘Celebrate Rakhi with Every Sister’, the new ad #CelebrateEverySister campaign aims to spread positivity and remind people to spend time with their loved ones and cherish every sweet moment. The relationship between siblings is rather unique, and we hope to instil the same joy this Raksha Bandhan and further strengthen the joyous connection between a brother and a sister,” she added.

The new ad captures the playful relationship between a brother and sister, in which the sister asks her brother to get her a beautiful gift this year. When she later inquires about the gift, he greets her with a Humanitive-meaningful gift for every sister this Rakhi. It ends with them laughing and enjoying a box of classic hampers, showing the smile of a sister, and bringing people together to #CelebrateEverySister.

Humanitive Limited is a gifting e-commerce platform in the social expression industry with a cause dedicated to helping underprivileged societies across India. As per the company, what sets it apart from other gifting platforms is that through Humanitive, one can give their loved ones their favourite gifts, such as greetings cards, scarves, bracelets, chocolates, and flowers, while also donating on their behalf to commemorate the special occasion. The company claims to have grown with the spread of modern culture, increasing urbanisation and improving the standard of living. Adorability and sentiment drive its brand appeal to all age groups and demographics, the company added.

Also Read: Crompton rolls out its very first TVC for its range of Ameo Neo Mixer Grinders

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook