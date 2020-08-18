HUL, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser emerged as top three advertisers in the first half of 2020: Pitch Madison Report

The report predicts 60-72% rebound for AdEx in H2, 2020

The Covid-19-induced lockdown has resulted in the collapse of advertising expenditure by 39% in the first half of 2020, thereby bringing an unprecedented drop of nearly Rs 14,000 crore from Rs 35,110 crore in H1 2019 to Rs 21,298 crore in H1 2020, according to the mid-year review of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report, 2020. Infact, the AdEx had also contracted in Q1 of 2020 to the extent of 8% before raking in the impacts of Covid-19 on the industry. However, with normalcy setting in, aided further by the launch of popular property such as IPL, Bigg Boss, among others, the report predicts 60-72% rebound for AdEx in H2 2020.

As per the report, the first half of 2020 registered 47% decline on the traditional medium. While in Q2 alone, the traditional media reported 71% de-grew. In April-May-June 2020, print registered an 80% decline in advertising with radio posting 90% decline. Meanwhile, cinema and out of home (OOH) recorded virtually no billings.

Digital media, on the other hand, posted a minor dent of 7% in H1 when compared to other platforms. Meanwhile, digital, both in H1 ‘20 and Q2 ‘20 accounted for as much as 30% share of AdEx, versus 23% share in 2019, making it the second largest medium after TV and displacing print. “During Q2 ‘20, digital media also saw the covid effect on spends and dropped by a substantial 35% compared to Q2 ‘19. Of course, this 35% drop must be seen in comparison to the drop of 79% in print and 61% in TV compared to Q2 ‘19,” the report said.

Interestingly, despite increased and record-breaking viewership on television through re-runs of popular shows such as Mahabharat and Ramayana amidst lack of fresh content, it did not translate into TV AdEx. Following this, TV dropped by more than 40% in H1’20 with a total AdEx of Rs 8,084 crore and registered a share of 38% of the advertising pie. As per the report, the sharp drop is on account of the fact that many advertisers, 1171 to be precise, skipped advertising altogether and many large advertisers who continued to advertise brought down their advertising budgets.

Meanwhile in April 2020 -June ’20, TV and digital together accounted for 80% market share while print registered a mere 18% share. Radio came down to 1%, and OOH and cinema were virtually ‘nil,’ the report highlighted.

In terms of category growth, FMCG’s share moved up to 38% compared to 33% it had in the full year 2019. While telecom, travel, clothing, fashion and durables were severely impacted. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Amazon Online India, Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the top spenders amidst the crisis.

