HUL partners with UNICEF to strengthen the fight against covid-19

The campaign is being promoted through television, news portals and prominent social media channels

In order to inform and empower the public to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has partnered with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for a mass media campaign #VirusKiKadiTodo. The campaign encourages consumers to break the chain by following simple steps such as handwashing and social distancing as well as reiterates the importance of generosity.

According to Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and MD, HUL, the need of the hour is simple and effective communication across both urban and rural India to help fight COVID-19 and the partnership with UNICEF aims to do just that. “Furthermore, we need to come together as a nation and be supportive of each other during this crisis. Our campaign will help address these challenges and at scale. Along with UNICEF, we are also committed to working with the government and making essentials like Lifebuoy soaps, hand sanitizers and Domex cleaners available across a wide geography which is the most critical need today,” he added.

The covid-19 disease has thrown up many challenges and among them is getting the right information to everyone, no matter where they live and whatever their situation, in the shortest time possible, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, India representative, UNICEF, India said. “Our partnership with Hindustan Unilever Limited is important as it leverages HUL’s communications strength as well as rural marketing outreach with UNICEF’s technical expertise and messaging. We hope that through this effort we are able to bridge the communication gaps by sharing information to contain the spread of the disease,” she explained.

Recently, HUL had also committed Rs 100 crore towards helping India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

