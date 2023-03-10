scorecardresearch
HUL names Rohit Jawa as the MD and CEO

The current MD and CEO, Sanjiv Mehta will retire from the company, Jawa to take over from June 27, 2023

Written by BrandWagon Online
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today announced that Rohit Jawa will take over as the new managing director and CEO of HUL from 27th June, 2023, and will join the company as CEO designate and whole-time director from 1st April, 2023. Jawa will also take over as president, Unilever South Asia. He will join the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) effective 1st April, 2023.

After a transformational tenure of 10 years at the helm of HUL, Sanjiv Mehta will retire from the company.

Jawa, is currently the chief of transformation for Unilever in London where since January 2022, he has orchestrated end-to-end transformation of Unilever.

He started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988 and has a proven track record of sustained business results across – India, South East Asia, and North Asia. As EVP for North Asia and Chairman for Unilever China, he led a transformation of Unilever China. He has also held the position of Chairman of Unilever, Philippines.

Speaking on the appointment, Nitin Paranjpe, non-executive chairman, HUL said, “Rohit has a deep understanding of the business landscape particularly in Asia and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and in Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset, Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance.”

First published on: 10-03-2023 at 15:22 IST

