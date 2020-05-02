HUL emerges as the biggest spender as ad volumes on TV rises by 2% in Q1,2020: TAM AdEx

As per the data, the top 10 sectors accounted for 85% share of the total advertisements during January – March 2020.

Television ad volumes saw an upward swing during the January – March 2020 period, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the AdEx data, January – March 2020 witnessed 2% growth in ad insertions when compared to January – March 2018, as the number of operating channels came down to 602 in 2020 from 622 in 2018.

As per the data, the top 10 sectors accounted for 85% share of the total advertisements during January – March 2020. Out of this, more than 62% share of total advertisements was accounted by the top five sectors itself. ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ lead the top 10 list with 19% of ad volume share followed closely by ‘Food and Beverages’ sector with 18% share. Interestingly, ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ and ‘Food and Beverages’ maintained their position in Jan-Mar’20 as compared to Jan-Mar’19.

As for categories, the top 10 categories accounted for 30% share of ad volumes in Jan-Mar’20 with Toilet Soaps maintaining its numero uno position. Meanwhile, ‘Toilet Soaps’ and ‘Toothpastes’ from sector ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ total contribution amounts to 10% share of the total ad volumes. Interestingly, ‘Washing Powders/Liquids’ climbed through the ladder to claim the second spot as advertising under the category rose 46% in Jan-Mar’20. While, ‘Shampoo’ and ‘Biscuits’ maintained their respective ranks, ‘Two Wheelers’ entered the Top 10 list, displacing ‘Tea’.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reigned over the advertising space as it maintained its number one position and emerged as the biggest spender in Jan-Mar’20 with 15% share of ad volumes. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) and ITC, which also maintained its positions. Brooke Bond Lipton India rose to claim the fourth position in Jan-Mar’20 as opposed to the fifth position it occupied last year. Interestingly, Marico dropped down to the 18th position, making space for Ponds India. The top 10 advertisers accounted for 34% share of the total advertising, while the top 50 advertisers covered more than 60% share of overall TV advertising.

Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the most advertised brand in Jan-Mar’20 with Santoor Sandal And Turmeric and Colgate Dental Cream following behind. Interestingly, amongst the top 100 brands, 26 brands were from the stable of Hindustan Unilever and 12 belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India). Out of this, four out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser (India), while three out of top 10 brands belonged to ‘Toilet Soap’ category. Vanish Oxi Action, Clinic Plus Shampoo and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner made an entry to the top 10 list in Jan-Mar’20.



Nearly 62% share of the ad volumes on television comes from the regional channels while the remaining 38% is accounted for by the national television channels. Out of this, 50% of the ads appearing on TV were during afternoon (11 am – 3:59 pm) and evening (4 pm – 7:59 pm) time-band. Meanwhile, Prime Time (8 pm – 11:59 pm) accounting for 25% of the total ad volume on TV during the first quarter of 2020. During this period, HUL and Reckitt Benckiser (India) were the top 2 advertisers present in both regional and national channels. While Trivago was a leading brand on national channels, Santoor Sandal and Turmeric topped the charts in regional channels.

