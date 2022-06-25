HUL, Amazon, Marico, Mondelez, Whirlpool most effective & creative: Kantar

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Amazon, Marico, Mondelez and Whirlpool were among the most effective and creative brands in Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards in India. The marketing data and analytics company tested more than 13,000 creatives for clients around the world. About 10% (1,300+) of the creatives were tested in India alone.

The India report shortlisted over 350 ads, tested across categories, markets, target groups and media channels. Among the television ads tested in India, Kantar has awarded standout performers in five product categories: food & beverage, personal care, durables, home care & services. Kantar has also included a special segment on social causes and this edition spotlights the ‘un-stereotype’, which is all about celebrating gender progressive advertising.

The home care category winner has remained unchanged from last year — it’s HUL both this year and last. The durables category winner this year is Whirlpool (last year it was BSH Home Appliances Corp); food & beverage winner in 2022 is Mondelez, while last year it was Kellogg; personal care winner this year is Marico (HUL last year). Last year’s report had four categories for TV — personal care, durables, foods & beverages and home care — besides digital.

This year’s ranking for television threw up some interesting insights about consumer engagement. Among other things, it showed Indians’ love to ride fulfilling story arcs; they are open to suspending their disbelief for the well visualised film and that emotive contexts help consumers warm up to even dry functional categories.

The ranking for effective and creative brands in the digital space demonstrated that customised and integrated content yielded significantly higher ROI and that given the poor attention span of consumers, it is important to ensure that they are not called upon to do any additional work in terms of decoding what they are supposed to think and feel about a brand. Embracing topical issues and trends, striking an emotive chord and use of humour help in ensuring that consumers stay invested beyond six seconds.

Read Also: Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative India bags agency of the year; Leo Burnett picks up a Grand Prix on day five

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook