Huhtamaki India appoints Dhananjay Salunkhe as managing director India

Huhtamaki India Limited has announced the appointment of Dhananjay Salunkhe as the managing director of Huhtamaki India. Salunkhe is a business leader with a track record of growing and building businesses in India. In his previous stint, he has worked as the CEO of packaging and printing business at ITC Limited (a large diversified conglomerate in India), where he led the packaging business and supervised four manufacturing plants producing cartons, flexible packaging and rigid boxes.

According to Marco Hilty, president, Flexible Packaging, Huhtamaki, Salunkhe comes with extensive leadership experience from the packaging and printing business and holds great records in driving businesses towards significant growth. “We are certain that his rich experience and knowledge will play a vital role for the India market as we continue to grow and accomplish our goals towards becoming the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions,” he added.

Prior to ITC, Dhananjay Salunkhe spent nine years with 3M, starting as plant head for their Pimpri manufacturing unit. As a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt holder, he has been instrumental in driving significant process improvements and was recognized with the “Transformational Leader” Award in 2015. Salunkhe started his career as a Graduate Engineer Trainee at PMP Auto, followed by stints at Sulzer India, a Swiss pumps and compressors company, and GKN Sinter Metals. “I am impressed with Huhtamaki’s principle and high-performance culture that focuses on the core values of Care Dare Deliver. I am excited and looking forward to developing the company further by harvesting new opportunities, accelerating growth with a vision to deliver on its 2030 ambitions,” Dhananjay Salunkhe, managing director, Huhtamaki India, stated.

Huhtamaki claims to be a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Its innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste.

