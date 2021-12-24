Huggies launches new awareness campaign

With this campaign, the brand wants to highlight the natural ingredient of Huggies Nature Care

Huggies, the brand under the umbrella of Kimberly-Clark, has launched its new awareness campaign to highlight the importance of organic cotton as an ingredient in Huggies Nature Care. While parents are increasingly learning towards organic alternatives for their children, the brand wants to empower parents with knowledge while boosting their confidence in the choices they are making for their babies. The digital film will be supported by a robust social media campaign, the brand said in a statement.



“As a brand, we have always endeavoured to be a trusted parenthood partner to our consumers, by keeping their evolving needs at the core of our strategy playbook. This new campaign is yet another attempt on our part to assure new parents that they are making the right decision in choosing Huggies Nature Care which is designed for gentle protection, with the natural ingredient – organic cotton and no added nasties,” Saakshi Verma Menon, marketing director, Kimberly – Clark India, said.



“With our commitment to offer utmost comfort to babies and unconditional support to new parents, we continue to keep our innovation wagon accelerated to be at the forefront of baby care. This campaign reiterates the company’s purpose of championing better care which remains the number one priority across our product variants,” Menon added.



According to Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, Huggies has always strived to bring about a positive difference in the lives of consumers by empowering them not only with choices but also knowledge and this campaign is no different. The brand is showcasing the power of organic cotton, as an important constituent of its latest offering Huggies Nature Care, further aiding new parents to make an informed decision amidst the stream of products flooding the marketplace, Nayak added.

