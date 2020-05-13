Huggies and FCB spread message of hope for new moms

The film is a series of images that show the world through a baby’s eyes

Kimberly Clark’s baby care brand Huggies has rolled out a new digital campaign, reassuring new moms and their babies, that the world outside would soon be safe to explore again. The video film is conceptualised by FCB Interface and is available across the brand’s social media handles including YouTube. According to Chella Pandyan, marketing director, Kimberly Clark, Huggies believes in the power of a mom’s hug and the film expresses that idea amidst the challenging context of today. It is a message of hope and the promise of tomorrow.

Through the digital ad, the company tries to highlight the fact that after a ‘lockdown’ of nine months, new mums and their newborns find themselves in this new lockdown induced by the rapid spread of the COVID-19. Which means, some of these little babies have never seen the outside world. Huggies, via the campaign, took them on a journey of the big, beautiful world through a narration by mom. The film is a series of images that show the world through a baby’s eyes showcasing toys, room, furniture and pets. In the film, mom is shown reassuring the baby that there is a wide world outside the four walls. From the mountains and waves to the bears and butterflies, through her narration, the mother paints a picture of the world waiting to meet her baby.

“This is perhaps the toughest time to be a new mom. She is confined to the home with her newborn, out of fear of this virus. This film is simply a message of hope for these mothers, reminding them that it will soon be safe to take their little ones into the beautiful world outside,” Robby Mathew, CCO, FCB Interface said.

