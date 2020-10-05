Hudle ropes in Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador and advisor

Hudle is a sports tech, events and management company that uses technology to make sports activities accessible to the masses

Sports tech and events startup Hudle has announced the appointment of cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador and advisor of the company. Apart from being the face of the brand, Rahane will also be able to guide the team with strategic inputs through his wealth of experience in professional sport, the company said.

“We are thrilled to have Ajinkya on board. His association with Hudle will be instrumental in spreading the idea of playing sports to a wider audience. He will also help us in identifying and unlocking new opportunities as a strategic partner,” Suhail Narain, founder and CEO, Huddle, said.

I strongly believe that sport should be a way of life and people of all ages and skill levels should play, Rahane said. “It is one of the most engaging and fun ways of keeping fit. Easy access to facilities, events and coaching that Hudle provides will encourage more adults to play. I am really excited to work with team Hudle and be a part of their journey,” he added.

Hudle is a sports tech, events and management company that uses technology to make sports activities accessible to the masses, irrespective of their age or skill level. It enables players to book sports venues, events and fitness sessions on their B2C platform while helping sports facility owners streamline their operations with their B2B partner software. Last year (2019-20), the company grew 6x as compared to 2018-19 with a 20% month on month growth. It is on track to grow 4x this financial year. Hudle has already partnered with over 350 sports venues across Delhi NCR, Maharashtra and Kerala and more than 50,000 players use it to plan their games.

