HRX announces half-marathon, set to take place in Mumbai on March 5th

HRX, a home-grown fitness brand co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, has announced the inaugural HRX Half-Marathon, scheduled to take place on March 5th, Sunday, at MMRDA, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

With the aim of promoting social inclusion and making the running community accessible to all, over 7,500 participants are expected to take part in the event.

The event is supported by HRX’s partners, including Myntra, Cult, Noise, Enerzal, GNC, Lupin, and GoPromoto, among others. The organisers, in a statement, said that each participant will receive a HRX Marathon Jersey, a participation medal and certificate, healthy refreshments, breakfast, and a string bag.

Furthermore, HRX will award prize money of up to Rs 3,00,000 to the top finishers in each category of the event. This initiative is in the spirit of rewarding participants who strive to be the best version of themselves.

HRX anticipates a significant community of runners across all age groups, covering distances of 5K, 10K, and 21K, as per their preference. For those who cannot attend in person, there is also an opportunity to participate virtually.



“We owe our running community this event and the podium to go all out and celebrate their love for training and running. I can’t wait to see how this unfolds and becomes bigger year on year. So, I would personally call upon all the runners and enthusiasts to participate and celebrate our inert strength and endurance through the HRX half marathon race.” Hrithik Roshan, founder, HRX said.

Pallavi Barman, business head, HRX, said, “With this, we would like to encourage everyone above the age of 10 years to come forward and participate in the 5km category, 15 years+ for the 10km category and 18 years+ for the 21km category to become active members of the HRX community and join hands with us in this long-standing partnership henceforth”



“A part of the proceeds from the Marathon will be given to Feeding India, a CSR initiative by Zomato. Additionally, we are very excited to have synergized with our partners and sponsors for creating this festival of health and wellness” she added.

