HP launches ‘Gamerkind, Humankind needs you’ campaign for its gaming brand OMEN

The short Film - centered in a futuristic world, brings the skills developed through gaming alive and shows that gamers are better humans

HP has rolled out its first ‘Gamerkind, Humankind needs you’ campaign highlighting the OMEN portfolio. Through this campaign, HP intends to emphasise the life skills that gaming provides and celebrate gamers’ passion for play while also challenging cultural stereotypes.

Gaming enthusiasts have been stuck in the basement for far too long in India, Prashant Jain, chief marketing officer, HP India market, said. “Despite the research which time and again has proven that gaming helps develop skills like focus, multi-tasking, precision etc. OMEN is proud to champion gamers and acknowledge their passion towards Esports. We want to trigger meaningful conversations around gaming and how it makes you better.”

HP has also released its new short film titled ‘Better Human’ with Boman Irani. The film is focused at ‘center for better humaning’ – a futuristic center where gamers are shown developing skills through gaming. The protagonist of the film – director of center for better humaning is played by Bollywood actor Boman Irani – a non-gamer, but a believer in gaming. Irani’s role highlights the skills that gamers develop through gaming – focus, multi-tasking, and reflexes, among others. It also highlights that because of these skills, gamers make better humans and they are the ones who we need to help humanity reach the next level of progress.

The gaming landscape in India has been growing in the last couple of years. However, gaming in India is seen more as a hobby, with Indian gamers downplaying their passion for gaming, largely due to societal factors. The HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021 revealed the various roles gaming plays such as helping in skill development, multi-tasking, improving mental health and enhancing decision-making. According to the findings, over 90% of people agree to explore more gaming opportunities or work in the gaming industry. In addition to this, over 92% respondents agreed that gaming helps relieve work / study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings.

Read Also: HomeTown’s new ‘Make Space for New’ campaign promises to style up homes for every occasion

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook