HP India launches #KhelTohSaraRangonKaHai campaign to revive classroom experience

HP India has launched a new campaign #KhelTohSaraRangonKaHai to highlight technology as an enabler in delivering a fun classroom experience everyday. Conceptualised by Autumn GREY, the campaign for HP Smart Systems highlights the importance of infusing colours into the everyday learning patterns in schools.

The short film showcases the traditional classroom teaching approach through a poetic commentary and highlights the need to shift from the conventional method to provide more evolving and colourful spaces. The need of the hour is to make learning a joyful experience in the classrooms, where students spend the majority of their study time, Rahul Dutta, head, marketing, HP-Personal Systems said. “The classrooms should stimulate the curiosity of young minds to know and learn more. This initiative is our attempt to demonstrate how HP with its simple and effective technological solutions can make everyday classroom learning more exciting for school children. It is also the celebration of the hardworking teachers who are contributing to shaping the future of our country,” he added.

The short film has been launched across different social media platforms. “It’s important for classrooms to be motivating enough for children to attend. So, innovation in education approach is the need of the hour,” Anusha Shetty, chairperson and CEO, GREY group said. The short film is an attempt to make learning fun and immersive, Shetty explained.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, global technology company HP Inc reported a net revenue of $14.6 billion. Out of this, 23% of the business was received from its fastest growing market Asia-Pacific, with India leading the pack. Effective November 1, 2019, HP announced a shift from its previous three-region model to 10 geographic markets to foster speed, flexibility, and business efficiency. As part of the new structure, India is now a separate geographic market with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

