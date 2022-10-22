How will 5G change mobile advertising in India, and how will video be the key driver

By Sahil Chopra

A faster online experience awaits customers as 5G opens new possibilities for the advertising world. According to a report by Deloitte, India’s booming digital economy will get another boost, given the rapidly increasing smartphone use, internet penetration and ever-improving data connectivity.

5G, with enhanced download and upload speeds, will offer better internet connectivity to customers that will help brands strengthen customer engagement. The government is already investing around $30 billion in disruptive technologies such as 4G and 5G. Such government-led initiatives aim to shape a robust digital setup across rural India to make 4G, and 5G easily accessible. With data acceleration in rural areas, brands will access untapped audiences across geographies.

Personalisation

We will soon witness new ways brands reach out to their target audience. Advertisers will consider personalised ads that fit consumers’ internet speed and preferences. For example, 5G blesses the masses with the capability to download a 2-hour HD movie in approximately 18 minutes. For users using 5G, brands will introduce innovations in advertisements to leverage the technology.

Analytics

It’s time we break more barriers in the world of real-time data analytics. With 5G in everyone’s hands, we will be able to track a wide range of actions online in real time. Better real-time data analysis means better customer experience and enhanced audience targeting and segmentation.

Video

5G is good news for video advertising. Videos have become an integral part of any content marketing strategy. According to reports, India’s digital video audience is valued at 400 million. The increasing consumption of digital videos can be due to faster data connectivity, which is about to get even better with 5G in the picture. 5G will accelerate the growth of OTT and connected TV exponentially.

Short-form videos have been successful in building their own fan base. The uninterrupted 5G speeds simply mean more video advertising on digital platforms. This will prompt brands to shift their traditional ad spends to digital advertising. As a result, we will soon see more budget allocated to video content.

Metaverse

AR and VR technologies need high-speed internet connectivity. With 5G onboard, advertisers now have the freedom to experiment with more engaging media formats. Advertisers have already begun capitalizing on AR and VR technologies. Moreover, around 100 million consumers will put augmented reality to use. Immersive experiences are shaping the future of online engagement, which is why there is a good craze around Metaverse among people. 5G will act as a powerful supporting technology to significantly change how people interact online.

Creative advertising

We can expect new immersive content to come our way already. With a more significant number of 5G-enabled phones, advertisers aim to deploy realistic ad experiences on smartphones with negligible latency. It is a matter of time before we are subject to VR advertisements utilizing the full potential of 5G, that present a product or service in gaming or social environments.

To make the most of 5G and stay ahead in the race, brands should be ready to take on new opportunities. 5G is here to channel more immersive interactions between brands and consumers, and advertisers must be keen to recognize what will work well in their marketing strategy.

The author is founder and CEO, iCubesWire

