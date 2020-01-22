How Vision Board 2020 is a creative way of achieving work and personal goals

A vision board is a collage that works on the principle to draw more of what you want into your life.

The beginning of the New Year is always a good reason to have fresh determinations. In the year 2020, I’m determined to increase the Happiness Quotient of my team. To start with, I chose my focus to be a guide to my teammates on setting goals to become the absolute BEST version of themselves as individuals, from personal wellness to career, recognition, family and friends. It has been scientifically proven that our intentions, thoughts and words can physically alter the world around us, as we attract what we desire through the law of attraction. According to the popular book The Secret, “The law of attraction is forming your entire life experience and it is doing that through your thoughts.” Further, having learnt pranic healing and believing in the power of thought forms and intentions as energy, I conducted a creative Vision Board workshop for my leadership team, which is a very powerful visualisation tool for bringing focus to clear goals and helping manifest them into reality.

A vision board is a collage that works on the principle to draw more of what you want into your life. Visualisation is one of the most powerful mind exercises you can do. “When you are visualising, you are emitting a powerful frequency out into the Universe.” Further, what we focus on expands. The idea is that strong intent visualised on a board with clear objectives which is regularly seen through the year by us keeps us focussed towards our goals and helps make them a reality. The consistency in the visualisation happens every time you look at it, which is a critical part of the manifestation process.

My workshop process

A variety of magazines were laid in the room for participants to choose and cut pictures and phrases from. They also had an option of printing images from websites or their own photos on the board. The visual aspect of a dream board is what really drives home your desires and sends a very loud, clear message. Each participant was free to use their own thinking for their design layout.

Vision Board exercise

On completing her vision board for 2020, vice president of Madison Media Sigma, Vandana Ramkrishna said, “It was one of the most interesting, productive and enjoyable developmental workshops I have attended. Feel quite refreshed and charged up.”

Team message: “Conducting a team building activity at the beginning of the year pumps up the spirit for the entire year. This activity helped us unite, brain-storm and draw out individual vision boards that we intend to tick off by the year end.”

Are you feeling inspired and empowered to create your own Vision Board? Please do!

The author is CEO of Madison Media Sigma

