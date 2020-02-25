How Victorinox targets adventure-seeking Instagrammers in its #LoveMySAK campaign

The task was aimed at highlighting the features and usefulness of SAK

Victorinox in collaboration with Blue Ocean IMC has rolled out its latest campaign #LoveMySAK to showcase the innumerous features of its Swiss Army Knife. The digital campaign focuses on bringing out the various utilities of the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife in a way that captures the imagination of the travel-lover and adventure- seeker. As part of the campaign, the company enlisted some of the adventure seeking Instagrammers from across the country to experience the utility of Swiss Army Knife (SAK).

With the help of Huntsman- 15 function Swiss Army Knife, 15 travel and adventure seeking influencers had to perform a few tasks such as sawing wood, igniting fires, stripping wires and opening soda. Divided into five teams, the company had exclusively selected a 35 acre property fir the teams to compete.

Victorinox aims to make the Swiss Army Knife an integral part of every travel-lover and adventure-seeker’s gear, and the first step towards achieving this is to inform, educate and enthrall the target audience, Rohit Haldankar, head, digital marketing, Victorinox India Pvt. Ltd, said. “This is also the objective of the #LoveMySAK campaign, which we’ve tried to attain by roping in some of the coolest personalities on Instagram for a thrilling battle of tasks to be accomplished using only the Swiss Army Knife,” he added.

Blue Ocean IMC has been appointed as the creative and digital partner for this campaign and handles the entire end-to-end conceptualisation to execution for this campaign both offline and online.

According to Rahat Beri, managing director, Blue Ocean IMC the #LoveMySAK campaign highlights not just the experiential tool but also fuses the utility and the experience. “With this as the core, we decided to create real-life situations not at the comfort zone of the competitors but at the place where the knife is actually used,” he opined.

