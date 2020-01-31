How via the ‘Punishing Signal’ Mumbai Traffic Police and FCB Interface took on the honking brigade

The campaign involved installing special decibel meters that were connected to traffic signals across the island city.

Mumbai Traffic Police in collaboration with FCB Interface has launched The Punishing Signal campaign to solve ever-growing menace of unnecessary honking. The campaign involved installing special decibel meters that were connected to traffic signals across the island city. This is how it works. Special decibel meters were connected to traffic signals across the island city. When the decibel exceeded a dangerous 85dB, the signal timer would reset itself… forcing the people to wait longer at the signal. Thus ‘punishing’ them for their impatience with the message, honk more, wait more.

According to Madhukar Pandey, Jt. Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai Police, honking is an act of traffic indiscipline. Unfortunately, many Mumbaikars indulge in reckless honking. This campaign is Mumbai Police’s attempt to curb this menace and force Mumbaikars to adopt traffic discipline. “This small experiment is one of many attempts by Mumbai Police to create better road discipline in Mumbai. Hopefully, it will encourage Mumbaikars to honk less, and create a noise-free and stress-free commute,” he added.

As a part of the campaign, the first leg of activation was tested in Mumbai at important junctions that are most prone to heavy traffic such as CSMT, Marine Drive, Peddar Road, Hindmata and Bandra. The video film gives glimpses of the confused honking Mumbaikars who honked, waited, honked and learnt it the hard way, that honking is not the way out.

For Robby Mathew, chief creative officer, FCB Interface, sometimes, the stick works better than the carrot. “A signal that gave us a gentle rap on the knuckles for honking unnecessarily, seemed like a good idea to me,” he elaborated.

“We have been partnering Mumbai Police for many years now. This new initiative is a great creative solution for bringing about awareness and a behaviour change amongst the drivers in Mumbai,” Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO FCB Group, stated.

