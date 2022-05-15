How using multichannel marketing can boost conversion rate

By Raushn Jha

The consumers are stamping around different places, and if you want to tap a wider consumer base, you have to reach out to them through multiple mediums; This is where multichannel marketing comes in. A study says that the customers make their buying decisions after touching products 6-8 times through different mediums. Research says that touchpoints across multiple channels increase brand awareness, and eventually, that increases the conversation rate.

These days, people are using multiple devices to access different platforms, so marketers have to target their potential consumers wherever they go and spend most of their time. When a person sees a brand multiple times on multiple platforms, they are more likely to buy from that brand as they think they know this brand.

Through multi-channel marketing, marketers will be able to fetch more data such as how a customer behaves on different platforms. Marketers can create their marketing strategy accordingly for future campaigns, and that will give them a better result.

Statistics shows that more than 50% of brands use more than three platforms to target their potential/existing customers. A hubspot research shows that 92% of marketers’ leverage more than one channel, and 81% leverage more than three. According to a survey, the top channels used by B2B marketers are social media, websites/blogs, email marketing, and content marketing. And top channels used by B2C marketers are social media, email marketing, website/blog, and influencer marketing. Here one can see a surge in influencer marketing because people are likely to buy something more often if they see an influencer endorsing it, so influencers marketing has become an essential part of multi-channel marketing for any brand.

Multi-channel marketing is even more essential in today’s time because there are so many distractions out there, and it’s hard to get noticed by a customer unless marketers aren’t reaching out to them where they are. So no matter if someone is reading just the emails, someone is just using the web, and someone is spending a whole day on Instagram, if marketers are everywhere, they will get the attention at one or the other place.

Multi-channel marketing helps marketers find new customers, retarget existing customers, understand customer demographics, analyse customers’ journeys, etc.

While doing multichannel marketing, a marketer should implement a unified customer view; it will help them track customers and their communication and purchases across the channel; these data will help them in targeting potential customers with personalised marketing messages. A study reveals that around 59% of customers who do experience any kind of personalisation from the brand’s end that does impact their buying decisions.

The younger generation is using multiple platforms for multiple things, and they do use multiple channels to research a brand before they buy anything from said brand. In that scenario, marketers should be there wherever they are finding them. Marketers should also know who is finding where. This information can only be obtained if they do multichannel marketing, and will have more data to analyse; what is going well, where is it going well, where one can improve things, etc.

According to a report, from 2010 to 2014, the average number of channels used by a shopper before conversion rose from 1.25 to 3.25. Nowadays, even if a customer is going to buy something from a physical store, they search about that product online, and they hold their purchase until they get more information about that particular product; for this, they use multiple channels. So just focusing on one single marketing channel isn’t sufficient for any marketer/brand where most of them are leveraging multiple channels which helps them in boosting the conversation rate.

The author is founder and CEO of PDP Media. Views expressed are personal.

