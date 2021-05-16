How TVC plays an important role to recall brand name

The most important reason a TVC is vital to a business is this is how an organisation gets recognition and becomes known to the consumers

By Amrinder Singh

Television commercial (TVC) is a marketing practice through which an organisation creates a reputation, symbol, or design that’s easily identifiable. This helps in spotting a product and distinguishing it from other products and services. It’s important because not only does it make a memorable impact on consumers’ minds but also allows customers and clients to understand what to expect from the product and its enterprise. It’s the simplest way of distinguishing from the competitors and clarifying what lies in it that can create it a better choice. The TVC is made to provide a real representation of who you’re as a business and the way you would like to be perceived.

Advantages of TVC in modern times:

Brand’s core values gets reflected

Through a TVC, the company’s core value can be identified. TVCs make it easy to form a cohesive and appealing advertising strategy that plays well into your branding goals.

Brand recall through TV commercials includes a high impact on the purchasing behaviour of the consumer; therefore companies should be extra careful while creating the brand image in the minds of the consumers. Within the industry, the foremost important factor which affects the acquisition decision of the purchasers is an advertisement.

Brand gets recognition

The most important reason a TVC is vital to a business is this is how an organisation gets recognition and becomes known to the consumers. It is one of the most significant elements of branding, and is actually the face of the corporate.

Creates trust within the marketplace

A professional appearance and well-strategised TVC helps the corporate build trust with consumers and potential clients. People are more likely to try and do business with a corporation that includes a polished and professional portrayal in their company’s narratives through advertisements.

Increases business value

TVC is very important when you are trying to come up with future business and a strongly established brand. It can increase a business’s value by giving the corporate more leverage within the industry. This makes it a more appealing investment opportunity owing to its firmly established place within the marketplace.

Generates new customers

A good brand won’t have any trouble drumming up referral business. Strong branding generally means there’s a positive impression of the corporate amongst consumers, and that they are likely to try and do business with you as a result of the familiarity and assumed dependability of employing a name they will trust.

Improves employee pride and satisfaction

When an employee works for a strongly branded company and truly stands behind the brand, they’re going to be more satisfied with their job and have a better degree of pride in the work. Working for a brand that’s reputable and held in high regard amongst the general public makes working for that company more enjoyable and fulfilling.

The author is director, Bonn Group of Industries

