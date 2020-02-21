How to attract the brightest creative minds from the ad world

The best minds have additional (often subjective and emotional) demand criteria that exist on a higher plane than the one on which monetary compensation and brand value exist.

By Rakesh Tulsiani

Putting up a ‘We are Hiring!’ signboard is all it takes, right? For a country with a high rate of joblessness, it would seem so. Jobs are scarce and people needing them far outnumber the positions on offer. Welcome to the headhunting community’s toughest assignment(s) — hiring creative talent within the world of advertising.

The best minds have additional (often subjective and emotional) demand criteria that exist on a higher plane than the one on which monetary compensation and brand value exist. Let’s list some key pull factors that resonate with the requirements of creative talent.

Get inventive

Work on your employer branding. Do you have some award-winning work under your brand’s belt? If the answer to this is no, then you have got to start working on it. Cutting-edge work that has national as well as international recognition or campaigns that have been used as case studies or creative pieces that have gone viral — all of these are indispensable to create an aura of creative brilliance. That, in my view, is the best way to lure creative talent.

The WPP website, for instance, features its presence at CES Vegas, and its P&G Super Bowl ad upfront. Grey Worldwide has its Gillette campaign on the website, and so on. Also, what’s better than saying “I am great”? Someone else saying that for you. So, if possible, try and get featured on a ‘Best places to work’ list. If you are doing everything right, get a respectable third-party stamp of approval on it. It’s a thousand times more convincing.

Another factor that works really well is making the hiring process creative. For example, a storied billboard put up by Google had a singular math problem on it. The answer led those who solved it to a hiring website for Google and then the rest of the process followed. This was as far back as 2004. Why does hiring have to be a ‘post job, get resumes, shortlist, interview, hire’ process in 2020? How does gamification in hiring sound? How does ‘video only’ resume entries sound? Creative people like challenges of the kind. If it’s avant-garde and stimulates their brains in the right direction, you will not only have the right people applying, but also the best of them making the effort too!

Bait and watch

Are you offering the best buck for their bang? Thanks to Silicon Valley giants spreading their presence across the world, and our country, we know what a GREAT work environment looks like. Generous leave policies, measures of gender equality (and inclusivity), crystal clear policies on sexual harassment, emphasis on work-life balance are just some of the hygiene components that desirable employers go to extreme lengths with. People want to work at swanky offices with elements that have been thought through — from intelligent lighting, gourmet coffee and varied cuisines in the cafeteria to shiny Macs and amazing recreation rooms. The best workplaces have stunning work environments.

Additionally, does being a part of your organisation lead to automatic entry into hallowed circles and sought after elite clubs? Are international assignments a part of the profile? Do you offer the best of equipment and gadgets? Is expansion of talent set through further training, certification and education a part of the deal? Are performance rewards hard won, but worth eye-watering sums? Did the last off-site happen in the middle of Mongolia where Leonardo DiCaprio flew in to speak about sustainable marketing?

The more you answered “yes”, the more likely you are to attract the best creative brains.

The author is COO, DigitaLabs

