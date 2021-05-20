How the role of marketing is evolving in organisations

According to a Forrester research, non-campaign based engagements have an outsized impact on brand image and customer experience

The marketing landscape has evolved over the last few years with the pandemic accelerating the pace of change in the industry. Experts believe that organisations today need to look at transforming the perception of marketing from a cost center to a value center by embracing the right combination of marketing strategies, tech adoption and global practices. Marketing in many organisations is too campaign obsessed, Nirav Bhatia, customer intelligence practice head, SAS India, said, at the tenth edition of Mobile Marketing Association Impact India 2021. “Marketers must embrace new mindsets to proactively serve their customers in the most contextual manner. They need to inculcate real time capabilities into all the marketing practices as well as leverage the power of analytics in real time decision making,” he added. According to a Forrester research, non-campaign based engagements have an outsized impact on brand image and customer experience.

As per Jon Halvorson, vice president, consumer experience, Mondelez International, personalisation will be a key driver of organisational growth going forward. Citing an example of how Mondelez drove personalisation at scale, he pointed out four key ways to lead personalisation successfully — One, is to put people ahead of personas. Two, do not personalise brands to bland as mindless personalisation can dilute the brand. Third, quality is more important than volume and a large variety of tactics can drive efficiencies but not effectiveness. Companies must target the consumer behaviours most connected to the purchase behaviour. Fourth, true, open collaboration is critical. “Doing personalisation requires the marketing teams to work together with tech partners, creatives and media agencies,” Halvorson observed. He delivered a keynote session on ‘Unlocking the potential of personalisation made right.’

Furthermore, industry leaders also discussed how third party cookies will be phased out and how brands and publishers will struggle to discover consumers and engage with them online when the cookies and identifiers go away. “Many brands and publishers do not have their own systems to manage the consumers. In this new world, there is a need for an auditable, unbiased, decentralised, and a consistent taxonomy that manages the entire digital marketing ecosystem. Blockchain helps the industry provide these capabilities,” Gowthaman Ragothaman, chief executive officer, Aqilliz, stated, in his session ‘Rearchitecting MarTech with Blockchain.’

The MMA Impact India 2021 also saw names such as Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer, Flipkart; Megha Thareja Tyagi, director, Google; Ajay Kakar, chief marketing officer, Aditya Birla Capital Limited; Bret Kinsella, CEO and founder, Voicebot.ai, among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook